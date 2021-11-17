LATELITA

Beatrice Oval Gemstone Drop Earrings, Gold Green Onyx

£79.00

Buy Now Review It

925 Sterling silver sustainable and ethically sourced costume jewellery, British design, hand made in our atelier by fair paid artisans It's a perfect accessory for any special event such as: Wedding-Engagement-Anniversary-Valentine's Day-Mother's Day-Thanksgiving-day-Halloween-Graduation-Birthday-Party-Holiday-Prom-Casual Wear. Delivered in LATELITA signature presentation box with a bow 6 months warranty against material and manufacturing defects Latelita is a Living Wage Employer