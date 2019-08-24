Our Beach Glow contains four different shades with hints of pink tones and an intense glow. With a lightweight and buildable formula, each shade delivers an addicting glow we all crave.
Net Wt. 30g
Ingredients: Mica, Magnesium Stearate, Polyethylene Wax, Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, 2-Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben. May Contain: Titanium Dioxide(CI 77891), Iron Oxides(CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), FD&C Red No.40(CI 16035), FD&C Yellow No.5(CI 19140).