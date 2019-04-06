Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
PUMA
Basket Platform Sneakers
$109.99
Buy Now
Review It
At SIX:02
Featured in 1 story
How Gen Z Is Redefining Sportswear
by
Kelly Agnew
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
American Eagle Outfitters
Lace-up Sneaker
$24.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
EYTYS
Burgundy Canvas Mother Sneakers
$160.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Fendi
Flowerland Canvas Sneaker
$700.00
$490.00
from
Marissa Collections
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Old Skool Leather
$70.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from PUMA
DETAILS
PUMA
Flourish Training Shoes
$70.00
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
PUMA
Cali Exotic Women's Trainers
£70.00
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
PUMA
Amp Xt Women’s Sneakers
$75.00
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
PUMA
Rs-x Colorblock Sneakers
$110.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Slip-on Sneaker
$59.95
$32.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Canvas Low Top
£60.00
from
Converse
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Amazon's "The Drop" Will Sell Limited Edition Items Designed...
As much as we love to shop brick-and-mortar stores, most of the things we buy are from Amazon. In addition to shopping, it's also how we catch up on The
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted