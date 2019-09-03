Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Large baroque pearl drops dangle elegantly from cubic zirconia-dotted French wires.
Featured in 1 story
Summer Continues With This 40% Off Nordstrom Sale
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
Tuleste
Market Mini Marabou Feather Pompom Earrings
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eddie Borgo
Silvertone Pave Plume Earrings
$250.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
BaubleBar
Santos Hoop Earrings
$48.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Monique Péan
Diamond, Aquamarine & Gold Earrings
$14119.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Nina
Nina
Lucerne Crystal Hair Comb
$38.00
$30.40
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
Nina
Jaylene Headband
$35.00
$29.75
from
Zappos
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Nina
Danella Feathered Boot
$138.95
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Bar Ear Cuff
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted