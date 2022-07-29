Skims

Bandeau perfection I’ve worn a lot of tube tops and bandeaus in my time, and this one is even better than I ever could have expected. Lovely quality, this is a swimsuit top that could go for seasons. The piping on the sides make it so secure too! Like this thing isn’t going anywhere lol. With or without the halter strap, my boobs feel safe. Not squashed either. It’s comfy but still nicely sinches it’s way around my sides and back without creating bubbles or spillover- I have a soft body so this something I usually have a problem with. It fits pretty true to size, I ordered a large. I’m 5’4, 36C, 145lbs. 40-32-42” Only thing I would change up is the additional halter strap- I wish it had the skims logo on it like the zip up one pieces. Would buy again :) please restock everything ?