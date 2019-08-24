Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Milani

Baked Bronzer

$8.99
At Ulta Beauty
Crafted on Italian terracotta tiles, Milani Baked Bronzer is all about a warm, beautiful glow with a delicate shimmer finish. Choose from soft gold to tantalizingly tan and dust it lightly on face and body.
Featured in 1 story
The Drugstore Bronzers Pros Swear By
by Mi-Anne Chan