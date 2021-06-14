Sunday Riley

Autocorrect Brightening And Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

£60.00

From botanical skin care pioneer Sunday Riley comes this age-defying nourishing lotion that refreshes and revitalises tired eyes while making the delicate area around your eyes much more youthful and radiant. Caffeine and Brazilian ginseng root work to smooth and brighten the under-eye area, while rich shea and cocoa butters hydrate and rebalance moisture to plump eyes. Apply morning and evening (or intermittently throughout the day) by patting into the skin for improved circulation and protection.