Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Champion
Authentic Logo Leggings
$30.00
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
The classic is back! Champion's super-sleek leggings feature a vibrant logo for sporty flair.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Softknit Legging
$34.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Leggings
$30.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Leggings
$34.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
Marine Serre
Crescent Moon-print Leggings
$415.00
$290.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Champion
Champion
Authentic Logo Leggings
$30.00
$18.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Champion
Classic Champion Hoodie
$32.00
$16.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Champion
Champion Uo Exclusive Sherpa Coach Jacket
$109.00
$34.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Champion
Colorblock Tee
$35.00
$31.44
from
eBay
BUY
More from Leggings
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Softknit Legging
$34.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Leggings
$30.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Leggings
$34.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
Marine Serre
Crescent Moon-print Leggings
$415.00
$290.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted