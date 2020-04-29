Aura Frames

Aura Smart Digital Picture Frame

$199.00 $179.00

THE MOST ADVANCED DIGITAL PICTURE FRAME Share memories with the ones who matter most! Instantly and easily send photos from your Aura App to any digital photo frame in your Aura network User-friendly and iOS/Android phone and tablet-compatible Alexa which allows anyone in your family to share photos via WiFi ENHANCE YOUR DÉCOR Aura leads in digital frame design with premium materials exquisite craftsmanship and elegant styles that suit any home UNLIMITED DIGITAL PHOTO STORAGE Send 100 000+ photos from your phone to any digital picture frame in your Aura network with unlimited cloud storage at zero additional cost Forever SEE EVERY DETAIL The Mason digital photo frame automatically displays your photos at the perfect brightness for the room you're in and the frame will go dark when the room does UNPARALLELED IMAGE QUALITY Eye-catching FHD resolution is the highest in the industry and ensures your digital photos display in true color Rotate for vertical or horizontal orientation For optimal display quality automatically crops and positions photos to fit the digital frame Featured on the Oprah's Favorite Things List Aura lets you capture moments and memories and instantly share them with family and friends through the Aura app and any WiFi-enabled Aura Digital Photo Frame It’s the fastest and easiest way to stay connected with your nearest and dearest and there’s no limit to the number of photos you can send or the number of people in your Aura network you can send photos to The Mason Aura Digital Photo Frame has the look and feel of carved stone and brings grounded elegance to any home decor Inside this thoughtfully designed and beautifully crafted frame is advanced technology that ensures your images are always displayed clearly and at their very best Both the App and digital picture frame have a user-friendly interface so everyone can enjoy it Looking for the perfect gift? Whether it’s for a wedding anniversary or birthday give the Mason digital frame preloaded with meaningful photos for any special occasion s