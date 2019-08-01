Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Astro Boy Galaxy Party

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Your little one is invited to the party of the universe with the Astro Boy Galaxy Party Wall Art by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids in their creative space. Your imaginative child will float through space and land on the moon to meet the young astronaut in the artwork. Describe all of the planets in the galaxy of balloons the boy is holding, but don't forget to first grab a rainbow snow cone for your space explorer. This engaging wall art is constructed with an engineered wood floater frame, with silver metallic paper wrap, around the gel coat print canvas. Although this artwork is great on its own, it will fit in well with the other creative collection pieces exclusively from Drew Barrymore Flower Kids.