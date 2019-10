Astr The Label

Sadie Dress

$66.60

Craft the perfect romantic look with this ASTR the Label™ Sadie Dress. Velvet florals are featured on a semi-sheer overlay. Bateau neckline. Flowing short sleeves. Banded waist with smocked back. Straight hemline. Lined. Pullover styling. 100% polyester;Lining: 100% polyester. Hand wash and dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 43 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.