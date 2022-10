ASOS

Asos Edition Beatrice Bardot Drape Wrap Wedding Dress

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Size & Fit Model wears: UK 8/ EU 36/ US 4 Model's height: 175cm/5'9" We know one size doesn’t fit all This measures 160cm from the high shoulder neck point to hem Make a date with your tailor to make it the perfect match Look After Me Dry clean only About Me Soft, drapey fabric Mid-weight feel Lined Lining: 100% Polyester, Main: 100% Polyester.