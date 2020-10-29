Birkenstock

Arizona Wool Felt

$99.95

The BIRKENSTOCK Arizona is a genuine classic that has been delighting both men and women for decades. This simple sandal with two straps stands for timeless design and has long held cult status thanks to its comfort factor. This version from the fun-loving Doubleface collection comes with two layers of felt in two shades from the same family of colors. The upper is made from soft wool felt and is complemented by footbed lining made from wool. Anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed Upper: wool felt Footbed lining: wool Sole: EVA Details: two straps, each with an individually adjustable metal pin buckle Made in Germany