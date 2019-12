Dusen Dusen

Arc Bath Towel

$38.00 $26.00

At Cara Cara

I'm sorry, is this your bathroom or a very hip new spa? This rectangular bath towel features the Arc pattern on both sides, inversed, so you can reverse it whenever you need a change. 100% Terry Cotton 28 in. x 52 in. 600 GSM Two tone reversible