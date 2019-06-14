Crocus

Position: bright but indirect light Soil: good potting compost Rate of growth: average Flowering period: periodically throughout the year Hardiness: tender (indoors only) Current height: approximately 50cm (including pot) Pot covers: choose a 16cm pot cover to give a good fit over the pot. Lush looking foliage and amazing flowers with waxy-looking, red heart-shaped flowers, each with a yellow 'tail'. Flamingo flowers are relatively easy and reliable - and great if you want to add some colour to a bright room or conservatory. Please note that the pot in the photograph is not supplied with the plant (which is sent out in a black plastic pot). They do however make excellent potted plants, and if you wish to pot yours up, we do have a wide range of pots on our website to choose from. Home care: Water freely when in growth, but keep dryer in winter. Mist the leaves regularly with water to increase humidity and every so often put it under a cold shower to wash off the leaves. Make sure the winter temperatures stay above 15°C, and repot every couple of years.