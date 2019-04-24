Annabell Belted Dress

$279.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Description Western-inspired dress from Baum Und Pferdgarten. Ruffled mock neckline. Western front and back yoke. Long sleeves. Front button closure with clear acrylic buttons. Nipped waist with tonal buckle belt. A-line skirt with inverted box pleats, slash pockets and straight hem. Unlined. Knee length. • Sateen • 97% organic cotton, 3% elastane • Machine wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 17" chest 15" shoulder to shoulder 14" waist 43" front length Measurements taken from size DK 38. Model Measurements Model is in size DK 38. Model is 5'9" | 32" bust | 24" waist | 33" hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Sizing Notes Danish sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates