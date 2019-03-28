Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Topshop
Animal Velvet Robe
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Lounge in style with this luxe-pink animal printed velvet robe. 100% Polyester. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
21 Silk Robes For The Ultimate Homebody
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Prada
Feather-embellished Silk-twill Robe
$1630.00
$489.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Topshop
Animal Velvet Robe
$65.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Cosabella X Eloquii
Sweet Dreams Robe
$124.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Flora Nikrooz
Gabby Charmeuse Robe
$88.00
$44.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Topshop
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Sleepwear
SheIn
Turtleneck Rib-knit Top & Leggings Set
$21.00
from
SheIn
BUY
Lunya
Washable Silk Cami Pant Set
$238.00
from
Lunya
BUY
Deiji Studios
The Sleepwear Set
$139.00
from
Garmentory
BUY
Eberjey
Gisele Pj Set
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted