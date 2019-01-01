Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Cole Haan
Anica Criss Cross Sandal
$130.00
$59.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Cole Haan
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Office
Oblix Buckle Slide Orange Embossed Cow Hair
$72.74
from
Office
BUY
Aquazzura
J'adore Sandals
$795.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
SixtySeven
True Form Sandal
$88.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Coach
Turnlock Shower Slide
$275.00
from
Coach
BUY
More from Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Margo Lace-up Leather Sneaker
$130.00
$89.97
from
Cole Haan
BUY
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Grandprø Tennis Leather Trainers
£120.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Cole Haan
Grandprø Tennis Sneaker
$130.00
from
Cole Haan
BUY
Cole Haan
Cloudfeel Espadrille With Stitchlite™
$100.00
from
Cole Haan
BUY
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted