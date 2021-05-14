ALEXIS x Target

Angel Sleeve Tiered Ruffle Dress

$60.00

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9" Dark orange chiffon dress updates your wardrobe with a lively, striking piece Chiffon fabrication with silk and clip-spot detailing lends a romantic feel Self-tie belt lets you adjust the fit and look to your liking Small ruffles on sleeves and body lend extra texture and definition for a dreamy vibe Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 69% Polyester, 31% Recycled Polyester Garment Length: Maxi Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Three Quarter Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 52 Inches Garment Details: Waist Tie Belt Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Angel Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899469 UPC: 191904262172 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2222 Origin: Imported Description The Angel Sleeve Tiered Ruffle Dress from ALEXIS for Target makes a lovely way to amp up your dress collection with a blush of ethereal charm. A dark orange color already makes this dress a statement piece, infusing your everyday world with the striking style you love. The V-neck maxi dress is cut from chiffon fabric that creates a dreamy silhouette, complete with cascading ruffles beginning at the neckline and making their way down to the last tier and cuffs of the bell sleeves for extra definition. Clip-spot detailing also graces the sleeves for a further touch of femininity, with a self-tie belt rounding out the design with sophisticated shaping. Envisioning a world of endless romance, Alexis Barbara Isaias aims to infuse all of her ALEXIS designs with femininity, sophistication and timeless elegance. Alexis’ Cuban roots and world travels bring striking prints, alluring colors and dreamy silhouettes to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.