Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Eva's Feathers
Amethyst Cluster
$14.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
You will receive on package of these beautiful natural Brazilian amethyst purple quartz gemstone crystal specimens.
Need a few alternatives?
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Glass Knot
C$78.01
from
Amazon
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Decorative Accessories Stacking Boxes
C$162.31
from
Amazon
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Wink Trinket Tray
C$25.46
from
Amazon
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Small Mod Lines Vase
C$38.33
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Eva’s Feathers
More from Décor
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Glass Knot
C$78.01
from
Amazon
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Decorative Accessories Stacking Boxes
C$162.31
from
Amazon
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Wink Trinket Tray
C$25.46
from
Amazon
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Small Mod Lines Vase
C$38.33
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted