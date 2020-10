Beaumont Organic

Amelia Organic Cotton Top In Mocha

£110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beaumont Organic

Our signature organic cotton is brushed both inside and out for a luxuriously soft feel. Designed with a relaxed boxy shape, the Amelia Sweatshirt features a drop shoulder and voluminous sleeves. Perfect for all seasons. THINGS TO KNOW: - Made from 95% organic cotton and 5% elastane. - Made ethically in Portugal. - Machine washable.