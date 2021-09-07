Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Diptyque
Ambre / Amber Candle
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Diptyque
Amber spheres discovered in an ancient treasure box. They now have the heady fragrance of balms and spices, of precious and enveloping woods. 190 g
Need a few alternatives?
ConnectCo
Large Raw Citrine Stone
BUY
$7.90
Etsy
CharleyTaylorArt
Crystal Set Beginner 10 Starter Stones
BUY
$20.00
Etsy
FACEtheVIBES
Rose Quartz Tower
BUY
$18.00
Etsy
dancing bear store
Selenite Protection Collection
BUY
$24.95
$39.95
Amazon
More from Diptyque
Diptyque
Limited-edition Advent Calendar
BUY
£320.00
Liberty
Diptyque
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
BUY
$60.00
$82.00
Nordstrom
Diptyque
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
BUY
$60.00
$82.00
Nordstrom
Diptyque
Travel Size Scented Candle Set ($82 Value)
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
More from Décor
ConnectCo
Large Raw Citrine Stone
BUY
$7.90
Etsy
CharleyTaylorArt
Crystal Set Beginner 10 Starter Stones
BUY
$20.00
Etsy
FACEtheVIBES
Rose Quartz Tower
BUY
$18.00
Etsy
dancing bear store
Selenite Protection Collection
BUY
$24.95
$39.95
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted