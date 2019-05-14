Hourglass

A collection of six universally-flattering finishing powders that recreate the most flattering light.What it does:Create the perfect illumination for your face with Hourglass Ambient® Lighting Powder. Infused with the innovative Photoluminescent Technology, each finishing powder captures, diffuses, and softens the look of the skin. The micron-size, color-correcting particles refract light and create transparent coverage, filtering out harsh light and refining the appearance of the skin.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- ParabensWhat else you need to know:I learned early on how different types of light can truly flatter the complexion. Growing up, my mother had pink light bulbs in all of the lamps throughout the house. She loved pink light because it was the softest and most flattering, and she always wanted to look good. I used this concept of lighting in Ambient Lighting Powder.Carisa Janes, Hourglass FounderAmbient® Lighting Powder comes in six shades:Ethereal Light: An opalescent sheer, cool white powder that mimics a moonlit glow, even in broad daylight.Diffused Light: A soft, warm, pale yellow powder that conceals redness and gives skin clarity like a soft ray of morning light.Dim Light: A neutral peach beige powder that blurs imperfections and highlights a radiant complexion with the perfect balance of warm and cool tones.Mood Light: A soft, sheer lavender pink powder that mimics the softest, most forgiving light and brightens the complexion.Luminous Light: A champagne pearl powder that creates a soft, incandescent candlelit glowday or night.Radiant Light: A sun-kissed golden beige that enhances the overall complexion with believable, subtle warmth, and also extends a summer glow.What else you need to know:Hourglass products are 100 percent cruelty-free.