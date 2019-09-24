Search
Amber Tulip

Personalized planners? They don’t come prettier than this. Crafted from soft, tactile Mohawk paper, featuring pages for those extra notes and important dates, we think you’re about to find the perfect daily companion. DIMENSIONS A5 (148mm x 210mm) PAPER 56 leaves (112 sides) of warm-white Mohawk paper Inner leaves: 90gsm Softback cover: Smooth, premium paper (350gsm) INSIDE COUNTS Shows a week-view for 52 weeks 4 lined pages at the back for additional notes Page at the front for important calendar dates
