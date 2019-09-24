Personalized planners? They don’t come prettier than this. Crafted from soft, tactile Mohawk paper, featuring pages for those extra notes and important dates, we think you’re about to find the perfect daily companion.
DIMENSIONS
A5 (148mm x 210mm)
PAPER
56 leaves (112 sides) of warm-white Mohawk paper
Inner leaves: 90gsm
Softback cover: Smooth, premium paper (350gsm)
INSIDE COUNTS
Shows a week-view for 52 weeks
4 lined pages at the back for additional notes
Page at the front for important calendar dates