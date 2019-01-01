Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Shayne
Amalie
$445.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shayne
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Edun
Suede-pocket Tunic
$595.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
A.L.C.
Loretta Mixed-stripe Maxi Cutout Dress
$357.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Alice + Olivia
Ramon Mock-neck Knot-waist Dress
$485.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Shelly Dress
$218.00
$87.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Shayne
DETAILS
Shayne
Jade Linen Shift Dress With Pockets
$250.00
from
Shayne
BUY
DETAILS
Shayne
Mason
$385.00
from
Shayne
BUY
DETAILS
Shayne
Adeline
$485.00
from
Shayne
BUY
DETAILS
Shayne
Elsie
$365.00
from
Shayne
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted