Finery London

Alsace Rose Pink Velvet Blazer Jacket

£219.00 £65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Finery London

Formalwear gets the Finery touch in the form of the Alsace. This beautifully cut blazer shows off touchable rose pink velvet and a modern, collarless fit. Make a suitably dressed-up statement by pairing it with the matching Alan trousers, or wear with denim for a more understated approach. Designed to skim the body Please be aware that there may be some shading and colour differences on this garment, which is characteristic of the velvet fabric.