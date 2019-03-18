Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Brinker & Eliza
All Summer Long Choker
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Cowrie shells Gold-plated shell accent Crystal accent at closure 24k gold plated stainless steel Hook-and-eye closure Made in the USA Choker necklace Style #BELIZ30015
Featured in 1 story
Jewelry Worth Diving Under The Sea(shell) For
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Crazy Piercing
Shell Necklace
$7.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Design Lab
Goldtone Choker Necklace
$15.40
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Loren Stewart
Gold Pearl Choker
$495.00
$396.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Gorjana
5 Disc Choker Necklace
$55.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Brinker & Eliza
DETAILS
Brinker & Eliza
Flower Child Huggies
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Brinker & Eliza
Everyday Hearts Necklace
$120.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Brinker & Eliza
Blissed Out Necklace
£148.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Brinker & Eliza
Blissed Out Necklace
$160.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted