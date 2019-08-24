Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Zens
All-in-one Travel Tea Set
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Travel tea set
Featured in 1 story
25 Must-Pack Travel Essentials For Winter Escapes
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LG
Lg Styler
$1799.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
DETAILS
SodaStream
Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, White
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Snoopy Grilled Cheese Maker
$38.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Hamilton Beach
Personal Single Serve Blender
$29.17
$16.88
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Zens
DETAILS
Zens
Mobile Moon Portable Tea Set
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Travel
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In ...
Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
Marriott Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
The world's largest hotel chain just took a big step toward being more sustainable. Yesterday, Marriott announced that it's expanding an initiative to
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted