Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Urban Outfitters

Alexa Strappy Sandal

$49.00
At Urban Outfitters
Strap up for summer with the Alexa sandal by Urban Outfitters. Faux leather upper with a short block heel, crisscross toe loop and self-ties that wrap around the ankle. Complete with a thin insole + coated rubber bottom.
Featured in 1 story
16 Wedding Shoes For Your Big Day & Beyond
by Eliza Huber