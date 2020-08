Burberry

Aldwych Croc-effect Leather Flats

Riccardo Tisci's vision for Burberry taps strongly into the brand's British background, as exemplified by these embossed leather Mary Jane flats. The T-bar silhouette has been crafted from black leather with a croc-effect embossed treatment. Lugged rubber platform soles, meanwhile, add a rebellious twist to this typically sugar-sweet silhouette.