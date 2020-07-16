United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Willa Arlo Interiors
Alani Peace Sign Table Sculpture
$48.00
At Wayfair
Invite a little life into your office or living space. This hand sculpture is perfect for displaying your favorite jewelry and other hand accessories. Grab one for a simple effect. Grab a couple or a few for an item display that looks alive. Mix and match several styles strategically over a choice top decal or design and watch your efforts burst into life in a dazzling display.