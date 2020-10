AllSaints

Aislyn Ditsy Dress

$450.00 $180.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

The 19th century called. The Aislyn Dress is a modern take on victorian dressing, with a high neck, ruffled accents and a panel at the waist for definition. Crafted from a semi-sheer fabric with embroidery and beading to decorate. Zip closure High neck Long sleeve Short length Ruffled skirt Embroidery and beading Model is 5'9" / 176cm and is wearing size US 6