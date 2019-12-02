Dyson

Airwrap Complete Styler For Multiple Hair Types And Styles | Refurbished

$549.99 $449.99

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

The Dyson Airwrap styler completely resets the world of hair styling. Coanda air styling propelled by the Dyson digital motor. Curl. Wave. Smooth. Dry. With no extreme heat. Engineered for multiple hair types and styles. Attracts and wraps hair, using only air – The Coanda effect attracts hair to the barrel, then wraps it for you, using only air. Styles and dries simultaneously – Engineered to style damp hair. Combines powerful airflow with controlled heat, to dry your hair as it styles. No extreme heat damage – Intelligent heat control measures air temperature over 40 times a second to prevent extreme heat damage. Engineered for different hair types - A range of attachments engineered for different hair types.