United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Coyuchi
Air Weight Organic Towels
$48.00
At Coyuchi
Our very first towel is also our most loved. Loomed from long loops of pure organic cotton, this best seller is the organic workhorse of the household, with a twill weave whose highs and lows create the perfect texture for drying off quickly and efficiently. Durable, dense, and exceptionally thirsty, Air Weight offers a brilliant range of colors that brighten the bathroom of those who seek superior absorbency and long-term performance.