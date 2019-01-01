Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
The Sill
Air Plant Trio
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Sill
Air Plant Trio
Featured in 1 story
Brighten Your Space With These Summer Essentials
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Plantshed
Sago Palm In Ceramic
$44.00
from
Plantshed
BUY
DETAILS
Alex Sickling
Wild Alpaca Pot
$18.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Lula's Garden
Cacti Garden
$25.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
DETAILS
Project 62
Vase Marbled - White/brown
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
More from The Sill
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Calathea Pinstripe
$18.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Petite Snake Plant In Ezra Planter
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
World Market
Brass Geo Terrarium
$14.98
$13.48
from
World Market
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Crescent Hanging Metal Planter
$59.95
from
CB2
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted