Raye

Aiden Heel

$158.00 $72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

It's the clear choice. Designed in leather and clear vinyl, The Aiden heel features a unique see-through acetate block heel and ankle strap with a dainty gold tone buckle.. Leather and clear vinyl upper with leather sole. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Clear acetate heel measures approx 3.5" H. Revolve Style No. RAYE-WZ440. Manufacturer Style No. RYHE190 U17.