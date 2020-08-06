Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
African Pride
African Pride Coconut Milk Honey Leave-in Conditioner
£4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Black Hair Care
Coconut Milk Honey Leave-In Conditioner
Need a few alternatives?
Pattern Beauty
Leave-in Conditioner
$42.00
from
Pattern Beauty
BUY
Equi Botanics
Marula Oil Leave In Conditioner
£30.00
from
Equi Botanics
BUY
Leonor Greyl
Soin Repigmentant Nourishing Conditioner
£39.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Drunk Elephant
Cocomino™ Marula Cream Conditioner
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from African Pride
African Pride
Coconut Milk Honey Leave-in Conditioner
£4.99
from
Black Hair Care
BUY
African Pride
Moisture Miracle 5 Essential Oils
$8.50
from
Amazon
BUY
African Pride
Moisture Miracle Coconut Milk & Honey Leave-in Conditio
$13.94
from
Amazon
BUY
African Pride
African Pride Anti-frizzy Conditioning Gel
$8.06
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
Pantene
Nutrient Blends Miracle Moisture Boost Hair Treatment
C$8.96
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
$11.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Redken
Clean Maniac Clean-touch Shampoo
£16.50
£13.00
from
Zest Beauty
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Beautifully Brunette
C$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted