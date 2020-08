RevitaLash Cosmetics

Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

$98.00 $73.50

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner promotes an improved lash appearance. Specially crafted with a proprietary blend of scientifically-advanced technology and natural botanicals, this lash conditioner works to prevent breakage and brittleness while improving flexibility, moisture and shine.