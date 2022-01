Adidas Retro Track Pant

Product Sku: 63377188; Color Code: 011 A pair of sweatpants with a vintage vibe from adidas. Cut with a high-rise and a straight leg. Finished with an embroidered logo at the front and signature stripes at the legs. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Waist: 27” - Inseam: 31.5”