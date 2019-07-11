Tommy Hilfiger

Adaptive Sweatshirt

$69.50 $48.50

Tommy Hilfiger women's sweatshirt. So simple and versatile-our signature crewneck in a fine gauge knit ideal for layering. Dressing is a snap thanks to clever magnetic closures at the shoulders that conveniently expand the neck opening. Pull on overhead then align the magnets to close up the shoulders. Magnetic closure at shoulders designed to appear as traditional seams. This adaptive sweatshirt for women and more adaptive clothing for women are available from tommy adaptive women.