Actual Footprint Necklace

$74.99

Personalized foot print necklace, with your child’s actual footprint engraved in 14k rose gold fill. It makes an amazing new mommy gift, but is also a wonderful memorial for a child gone too soon. This necklace uses your child’s actual footprint. The pendant is 3/4″ across and is cut from 14k rose gold filled sheet. The engraving is left undarkened for a more elegant look. This necklace comes with an 18″ rose gold filled cable chain. The pearl is a freshwater pearl. Your footprint image can be uploaded to our site when adding the necklace to your shopping cart. Images work the best when they’re in black ink on white paper.