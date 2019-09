eos

eos active lip balm with Aloe protects your smile to ensure a beautiful softness that lasts. Enriched with jojoba oil, shea butter and antioxidant-rich Vitamin E along with SPF 30, this lip balm keeps lips soft, well cared for and beautiful while protecting them from the sun. SPF 30 provides UVA/UVB protection 80 mins sweat & water resistant Nourishing shea butter Dermatologist tested Hypoallergenic Gluten-free Petrolatum & paraben-free 0.25 oz