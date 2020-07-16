United States
CosRx
Ac Collection Blemish Spot Clearing Serum
$27.00
At DermStore
AC Collection Blemish Spot Clearing Serum from COSRX addresses acne helping promote a clearer complexion. Crafted with a powerful formula using propolis extract and ceramides, the serum alleviates hyperpigmentation, breakouts and oiliness.Key Ingredients: Propolis Extract: soothes and regenerates skin. Ceramide NP: moisturizes and repairs . Madecassic Acid: protects and calms skin. Key Benefits: Clears blemishes and spots. Fades acne scars. Targets breakouts.