CosRx

Ac Collection Blemish Spot Clearing Serum

$27.00

At DermStore

AC Collection Blemish Spot Clearing Serum from COSRX addresses acne helping promote a clearer complexion. Crafted with a powerful formula using propolis extract and ceramides, the serum alleviates hyperpigmentation, breakouts and oiliness.Key Ingredients: Propolis Extract: soothes and regenerates skin. Ceramide NP: moisturizes and repairs . Madecassic Acid: protects and calms skin. Key Benefits: Clears blemishes and spots. Fades acne scars. Targets breakouts.