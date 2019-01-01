Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
ALEXACHUNG
A-embellished Zip Denim Corset
$270.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Made in Italy, ALEXACHUNG's corset is cut from crisp denim with the fashion designer's initial embellished on the silver-tone zipper. Wear yours over shirts for cool layering.
Featured in 1 story
These Designer Fall Picks Are Everything
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mango
Check Shirt In Verde Candy
$19.98
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Current/Elliott
The Perfect Sleeveless Shirt
$178.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Chambray Workbench Top In Sunclare
$69.50
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Apiece Apart
Nina Cropped Bustier In Chambray
$295.00
from
Apiece Apart
BUY
More from ALEXACHUNG
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Denim Overalls
£355.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Hooded Belted Coated Cotton-blend Raincoat
£435.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Straight-leg Denim Jumpsuit
$615.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Blackpool Silky Scarf
£125.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Project Social T
Blue Violet Crew Neck Tee
$34.00
$25.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Ciao Lucia
Ilaria Sleeveless Top
$315.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Staats Ballett
"independence Rock" Cap Sleeve T-shirt
$95.00
from
Staats Ballett
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Off Shoulder Swing Top
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted