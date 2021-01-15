Lucid Comfort Collection

4″ Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

$95.99 $79.99

Upgrade your sleep with the Lucid® Comfort Collection™ Gel Memory Foam Topper. SureCool™ cooling gel is infused directly into our premium open-cell memory foam to help create the ideal sleeping temperature. The 4-inch profile is perfect for adding an ultra-plush layer of padding to a mattress that currently feels too firm. We only use CertiPUR-US certified memory foam to ensure the highest quality and safety for you and your family. Enjoy luxurious comfort at an affordable price when you makeover your mattress with this memory foam topper.