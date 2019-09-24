Sunday Riley

3-pc. C.e.o. Vitamin C Set

Fight the appearance of dark spots and discolorations and wake up to radiant-looking skin with our C.E.O. Vitamin C Set. Containing high-quality vitamin C (THD ascorbate), this set features superior visible brightening, clarifying and antioxidant properties to help provide all-day protection for a healthy-looking glow. This set includes:. C.E.O. Serum, 15 ml. C.E.O. Moisturizer, 15 g. C.E.O. Cleansing Oil, 30 ml. How to use C.E.O. Serum:. Apply 1-2 pumps to clean skin, morning and night. For enhanced visible brightening, follow with Good Genes, C.E.O. Protect + Repair Cream or Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream. How to use C.E.O. Moisturizer:. Apply to clean skin, once or twice a day, for luminous, moisturized skin. Works well for sensitive skin. Can be used in the morning to visibly brighten and provide antioxidant support or at night to visibly repair the look and feel of dehydrated, sensitive, UVB- and pollution-exposed skin. How to use C.E.O. Cleansing Oil:. Apply 2-3 pumps twice a day to dry or wet skin to dissolve makeup and pollution-exposed skin. Gentle enough for eye makeup removal. Can be removed with or without a cotton pad. Follow with your favorite Sunday Riley treatment and moisturizer. Uniquely formulated to be used wet or dry and lifts away damaging micro-pollution particles, revealing smooth, soft, supple skin. it also works great as a shaving agent or for softening facial hair with its nourishing, GLA-rich ingredients. NOTE: Natural beauty products are made up of both natural and synthetic ingredients and are paraben, phthalate and sulfate-free.. Web ID: 5905289.