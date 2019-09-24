Chillout Life

YOUR SEARCH FOR THE PERFECT TUMBLER IS FINALLY OVER! The CHILLOUT LIFE PURPLE TUMBLER 20 oz. is a high quality stainless steel powder coated tumbler - purple 20 oz tumbler This insulated vacuum mug is perfect for your favorite coffee or your favorite iced drinks, You live a busy life and your drink should always be at the perfect temperature. PERFECT GIFT IN A BEAUTIFUL GIFT BOX (Gift Wrapping Also Available) Perfect for travelers, students, truck drivers, bus drivers, taxi drivers, teachers, Mother's and Father's Day gifts, Christmas gifts, BBQ experts, party cups, sailors & more. You can take this tumbler anywhere: indoors, outdoors, sports, traveling, camping, driving & office. PRODUCT FEATURES Keeps Drinks Ice-Cold for Up To 24 HOURS and Your Warm Drinks Scalding-Hot for Up To 6 HOURS. (We performed a test at average room temperature of 68°F, filling our tumbler with ice cubes and closing it with our upgrade lid,After 24 hours, there was still ice in the tumbler). Purple cup 20 oz (~590ml) Capacity. Fits Most Cup Holders. 100% BPA FREE, Non-Toxic. Crystal Clear Splash Proof lid, Slides Open and Closed, and Straw Friendly (reduces the rate of flow by up to 95%). SWEAT Free Technology. Flavor FREE, No Metallic Aftertaste. Hand Wash Only. Rust proof 304 18/8 Food Grade Stainless Steel Construction. Double Walled Vacuum Thermal Insulation. Premium Quality Cup with a Breathtaking Design. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED Your satisfaction is our main goal, and our commitment to excellence means we can offer you the kind of guarantee you won't see from other sellers. If you're not 100% satisfied with your purchase today, we will refund 100% of your money, no questions asked! So Order Now