Item Type:Jewelry Fine or Fashion:Fashion Style:Trendy Gender:men Material:100% Sterling Silver Material,Occasion:Wedding,Party,Daily Wearring Packing: One Pcs About Meterial of Products It uses the environmental protection material quality. All the items undergoes numerous checks before it on sale! All the items pasted the SGS test! About Sevice Our company aim to put customer experience in the first place, please do not hesitate to contact us when you have any questions, we will wholeheartedly give you the best service! Jewelry Maintenance 1.Avoid chemicals 2.Avoid taking a shower while wearing 3.Avoid impact and scratch 4.Avoid wearing when sweating a lot 5.Wiping with a soft cloth 6.Avoid wearing when sleeping. Material: 925 Silver CONVERSION: 1cm= 0.397inch 1inch =2.54 cm