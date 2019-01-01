Bruntmor

15 Oz Double Wall Stainless Steel Beer Mug With Handle. Set Of 2

This Bruntmor mug is a stainless steel double walled beer mug, coffee mug or cocktail mug. It's made of kitchen grade 18/8 stainless steel. It's double walled, meaning there's a layer of air inside acting as a natural insulator. This means that the heat from your hand doesn't transfer to your cold beer, or the heat from the coffee in the mug doesn't burn your hand. it also means it won't condensate, so there's no need to use a drink coaster. It keeps your cold beer colder for longer and your hot coffee or cocoa nice and warm. It's dishwasher safe and can be placed in the freezer until you're ready for a nice cold beer. The large handle feels good in your hand and you look great holding it!