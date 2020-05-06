State Cashmere

100% Pure Cashmere Knitted Pants

***Please note that Sweaters and Joggers are Sold Separately for your mix and match color and size choice. Please Add BOTH to cart to see the total price if buying as a set.*** Tapered Ankle Length• Two Slant Pockets• Ribbed Details• Adjustable Waist and Drawstring closure Heavenly Soft and Warm, Lightweight and Breathable High-Quality Hypoallergenic Cashmere 2 Ply densely-knitted yarn of Long Staple finest fibers to deliver Best Anti-Pilling Performance Perfectly Paired or Mixed-and-Matched with our coordinated Knitted Crew-neck Sweater for the Ultimate Coziness and unwinding in STYLE Our 100% Pure Cashmere versatile off-white cream joggers are something out of the ordinary. Their high rise, circular knit in pure cashmere and ridiculous softness will surely keep you toasty warm and heavenly cozy in your down time. To make them top-notch comfortable, we have designed these pants with super-useful and generously sized slant pockets, ribbed cuffs and a practical drawstring waist. Model Measurements: Height 5'11" Bust 32" Waist 23". Model is wearing size: Small